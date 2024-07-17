Fever vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, July 17 (Can Indiana Stay Hot?)
The Indiana Fever are playing some of their best basketball of the season ahead of the WNBA’s Olympic break, winning six of their last 10 games to improve to 11-14 on the season.
They’ll look to keep that rolling as a road favorite against the Dallas Wings (5-19), who enter this matchup with the worst record in the W.
Dallas is hoping it can turn things around when star Satou Sabally returns after the Olympic break, but that’s not until Aug. 15. It may be too late for the Wings to earn a playoff spot in 2024.
This is the final game – and a standalone matchup – before the league pauses for about a month. So, you know we’re going to place a wager on it.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Fever-Wings on Wednesday.
Fever vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fever -3.5 (-108)
- Wings +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Fever: -185
- Wings: +154
Total
- 177 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Fever vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Fever record: 11-14
- Wings record: 5-19
Fever vs. Wings Injury Reports
Fever Injury Report
- Temi Fagbenle – out
Wings Injury Report
- Satou Sabally – out
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Jaelyn Brown – out
Fever vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has really come on as of late, averaging 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game over her last 11 matchups while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. If Clark can improve her efficiency down the stretch, she’s going to be a lock to win Rookie of the Year.
Dallas Wings
Jacy Sheldon: Speaking of rookies, first-round pick Jacy Sheldon has been an impact player for the Wings since entering the starting lineup. Over 11 games, Sheldon is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3. The rookie is gaining valuable experience to be a long-term rotation player for Dallas.
Fever vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
The Fever have been one of the better teams in the WNBA since the start of June, going 10-6 straight up to improve to 11-14 on the season, allowing them to hold the No. 7 seed in the WNBA entering Wednesday’s matchup.
Yes, Indiana’s 1-8 start to the season was less than ideal, but Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and company have settled in nicely to make a real push for the playoffs. Indiana has a three-game lead on Atlanta (the No. 9 seed) and a half-game lead on Chicago (the No. 8 seed) entering this matchup with Dallas.
The Wings have not fared nearly as well, as injuries have led them to a 5-19 start – the worst record in the league. With Satou Sabally out until after the Olympic break, the Wings have relied heavily on Natasha Howard (who also missed time this season) and Arike Ogunbowale.
It hasn’t been enough, as the Wings are just 2-8 in their last 10 games and enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak.
While Indiana has struggled on defense (11th in the WNBA in defensive rating) the Wings have been worse, ranking dead last in defensive rating and net rating and eighth in offensive rating.
Not only that, but Dallas hasn’t been great to bet on, going 2-8 against the spread at home and 6-12 against the spread as an underdog in the 2024 season.
The Fever, on the other hand, are 14-11 ATS on the season and 5-3 ATS when they’re favored.
Indiana has been rolling as of late, winning six of its last 10 games while ranking fifth in the league in net rating over that stretch. I’ll trust Clark and company to enter the break with a win on Wednesday night.
Pick: Fever -3.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.