Finland vs. Canada Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Semifinals

Finland and Canada both needed late third-period comebacks and overtime to advance to the Men’s Olympic Hockey Semifinals.

All eyes were on Canada, who fell behind late in the third period against Czechia. However, Nick Suzuki had a hard-working shift to tie the game, and then Mitch Marner scored a clutch goal for the Canadians. It would’ve been a huge upset had the Czechs been able to pull it off.

The bigger issue for Canada is that Sidney Crosby suffered an apparent lower-body injury in that game. For a team that already looks a bit banged up, losing Crosby could be a death blow.

For Finland, they fell behind 2-0 against Switzerland in the first period and did not score its first goal until there were less than seven minutes left in the third period. Miro Heiskanen then forced overtime, and Artturi Lehkonen secured a spot in the semifinals with an overtime goal.

Can Canada take care of business against Finland to continue its quest for gold?

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Finland vs. Canada in Men's Olympic Hockey Semifinals on Friday, Feb. 20.

Finland vs. Canada Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Finland: +2.5 (-142)

Canada: -2.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Finland: +300

Canada: -380

Total

5.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Finland vs. Canada How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

Finland record: 3-1

Canada record: 4-0

Finland vs. Canada Prediction and Pick

Canada stared death in the face late in the third period on Wednesday.

On one hand, that should be as close to elimination as the Canadians get in this tournament. If they’re able to take that adversity and battle through it, it could be a quick trip to the bronze medal game for Finland. However, the injury to Crosby and lack of sustained offensive pressure outside of the Connor McDavid line is cause for concern.

While Finland isn’t exactly an offensive force, the Czechs showed how to slow down the Canadians by clogging up the neutral zone and forcing Canada to play dump and chase hockey.

The Finns have a better roster on paper than the Czechs. There are a few lines of NHLers, and Miro Heiskanen leads a blue line with a handful of top pros. Juuse Saros is also coming into his own between the pipes at just the right time to finish the tournament strong.

I once again have to look to the underdog and the UNDER in the semifinals. You can parlay +2.5/U5.5 for +168, but I think the UNDER 5.5 (-120) is the safer play. These teams showed you how they’re going to play in elimination games, and that’s not going to result in many scoring chances on either side.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-120)

