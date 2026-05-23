Fire vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 23
The two new teams to the WNBA this season will face off for the first time on Saturday when the Toronto Tempo will host the Portland Fire.
The two teams will enter the game off a loss. The Fire fell to the Indiana Fire by a score of 90-73, while the Tempo will look to bounce back after a 100-72 loss at the hands of the Lynx. The good news is that one of these two new teams will get back on track with a win on Saturday.
Fire vs. Tempo Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Fire +5.5 (-108)
- Tempo -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Fire +160
- Tempo -192
Total
- 175.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Fire vs. Tempo How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass, TSN, Fox 12 Plus
- Fire record: 2-3
- Tempo record: 3-3
Fire vs. Tempo Injury Reports
Fire Injury Report
- Karlie Samuelson, G - Out
Tempo Injury Report
- Isabelle Harrison, F - Out
- Temi Fagbenle, C - Out
- Nyara Sabally, F - Out
- Julie Allemand, G - Out
Fire vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Brittney Skyes OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+128)
The biggest weakness for the Fire in their inaugural season has been their rebounding. They're last in the WNBA in rebounding rate, grabbing just 43.9% of available rebounds. The worst mark in the league by 2.2%. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Brittney Skyes of the Tempo to go OVER 4.5 rebounds. She's averaging 4.3 per game, so if she can reach one more than that, we'll cash this plus-money prop.
Fire vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick
The Fire are just one game below .500 at 2-3, but their underlying numbers look less than promising. They're 14th in the league in net rating at -11.4. Only the Connecticut Sun (-15.2) are worse in that metric. The Fire also have a turnover rate of 16.6% and, as I wrote above, have been abysmal at grabbing rebounds.
That all gives Toronto a significant advantage, especially considering the Tempo are playing on their home court. They have a net rating of -0.2 this season, which is good enough for 10th, but well above the Fire at -11.4.
I'll lay the points with the Tempo in this one.
Pick: Tempo -5.5 (-112) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets