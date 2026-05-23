Fire vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, May 23

The two new teams to the WNBA this season will face off for the first time on Saturday when the Toronto Tempo will host the Portland Fire.

The two teams will enter the game off a loss. The Fire fell to the Indiana Fire by a score of 90-73, while the Tempo will look to bounce back after a 100-72 loss at the hands of the Lynx. The good news is that one of these two new teams will get back on track with a win on Saturday.

Fire vs. Tempo Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fire +5.5 (-108)

Tempo -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Fire +160

Tempo -192

Total

175.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Fire vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 23

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass, TSN, Fox 12 Plus

Fire record: 2-3

Tempo record: 3-3

Fire vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Fire Injury Report

Karlie Samuelson, G - Out

Tempo Injury Report

Isabelle Harrison, F - Out

Temi Fagbenle, C - Out

Nyara Sabally, F - Out

Julie Allemand, G - Out

Fire vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Brittney Skyes OVER 4.5 Rebounds (+128)

The biggest weakness for the Fire in their inaugural season has been their rebounding. They're last in the WNBA in rebounding rate, grabbing just 43.9% of available rebounds. The worst mark in the league by 2.2%. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Brittney Skyes of the Tempo to go OVER 4.5 rebounds. She's averaging 4.3 per game, so if she can reach one more than that, we'll cash this plus-money prop.

Fire vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

The Fire are just one game below .500 at 2-3, but their underlying numbers look less than promising. They're 14th in the league in net rating at -11.4. Only the Connecticut Sun (-15.2) are worse in that metric. The Fire also have a turnover rate of 16.6% and, as I wrote above, have been abysmal at grabbing rebounds.

That all gives Toronto a significant advantage, especially considering the Tempo are playing on their home court. They have a net rating of -0.2 this season, which is good enough for 10th, but well above the Fire at -11.4.

I'll lay the points with the Tempo in this one.

Pick: Tempo -5.5 (-112) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Register with DraftKings today and get $100 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!