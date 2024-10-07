Florida International vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Liberty and Florida International meet in the first Tuesday night game of the 2024 college football season!
The Flames remain in the College Football Playoff mix, yet to lose a regular season game under head coach Jamey Chadwell since he took over last season, and the team will look to continue its dominance agianst Conference USA opponnet FIU on Tuesday night at home.
How should we bet this projected blowout? Here's everything you need to know for CUSA action on Tuesday.
Florida International vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida International: +17.5 (-115)
- Liberty: -17.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Florida International: +550
- Liberty: -850
Total: 54.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Florida International vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Florida International Record: 2-3
- Liberty Record: 4-0
Florida International vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Florida International
Keyone Jenkins: Jenkins has been much improved in his first full season at quarterback for the Panthers, completing nearly 63% of his passes and passing for nine touchdowns with four interceptions (three of which came in the same game). He’ll face a Liberty defense that grades out elite this season, 12th in EPA/Play, but hasn’t faced a strong set of offenses.
Liberty
Kadion Salter: Salter has been efficient for one of the best Group of Five teams in the country, completing 64% of his passes with 949 yards with seven touchdowns through the air with only one interception.
Florida International vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Liberty has one cover on the season, a last season touchdown run secured a spread win against East Carolina after trailing by 17 points to start the game.
The team will face a much improved FIU team that is 3-1 against the spread as an underdog this season, can it win with the necessary margin with both teams getting extra time to prepare?
After last season’s 38-6 romp for the Flames, I do believe that Jamey Chadwell’s offense can find answers against this Panthers defense, but not enough to send this over a fairly average total.
Neither team plays too fast, FIU ranks 50th in seconds per play this season and Liberty is 90th, and the Panthers defense has been elite at shutting down explosive pass plays, ranking 21st in EPA/Play.
Meanwhile, FIU’s offense does seem capped, scoring 20 or fewer in three of four games against FBS competition this season.
Liberty may win with the necessary margin, but I believe it will go under the total.
PICK: UNDER 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.