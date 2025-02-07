Florida vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 8
Two of the SEC’s best, and true National Championship contenders, meet on Saturday afternoon.
Auburn, arguably the best team in the country, will face Florida, who will look to score a signature road win after a shaky showing last week at Tennessee. The Gators are one of the most improved teams in the country this season, can the team score one of the best wins of the year at Auburn?
Oddsmakers are giving the Tigers a ton of credit at home, what’s the best way to bet on this one?
We have you covered below.
Florida vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida: +9.5 (-115)
- Auburn: -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Florida: +350
- Auburn: -465
Total: 155.5 (Over -114/Under -107)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Florida Record: 19-3
- Auburn Record: 21-1
Florida vs. Auburn Key Players to Watch
Florida
Walter Clayton: The Gators guard sat out of the team's win against Vanderbilt after getting banged up at Tennessee, but the team’s leading scorer is expected to start on Saturday against Auburn. Clayton will be needed, averaging 17 points per game on 45% shooting on nearly 36% from beyond the arc.
Auburn
Johni Broome: The Wooden Award candidate hasn’t missed a step since suffering an ankle injury that cost him two games. He has three double doubles in four games as Auburn continues to separate from the pack in SEC play. On the season, Broome is averaging 18 points and nearly 11 rebounds on 52% shooting.
Florida vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
It’s not easy to go to Neville Arena and compete with Auburn, but I believe that this matchup suits the Gators better than the team’s road trip to Tennessee.
Florida is one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country and Auburn’s owed a ton of shot regression after limiting foes to 27% from three-point shooting in SEC play.
The Gators, with a healthy Clayton, should be able to get some shots to fall from the perimeter, a national average three-point shooting group while also exposing the physical Auburn defense that is 290th in opponent free throw rate.
Both teams prefer to push the pace off of misses and like to pursue open court opportunities. I expect that to be maximized on Saturday afternoon considering both team’s defenses are stout in the halfcourt and prefer to force teams into drawn out possessions on defense.
I expect Florida head coach Todd Golden to learn from getting sucked into a halfcourt style affair against Tennessee, a 64-44 loss on the road, and push the tempo in this one against a far more complete offensive team in the Tigers.
With more possessions than expected, and some lingering regression looming for Auburn’s defense, I like this game to go over the total.
PICK: OVER 155.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.