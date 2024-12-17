Florida vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, December 17th
Florida will take its unbeaten record on the road for a semi-neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte.
The Tar Heels have faced a daunting schedule to date, and it shows in the team’s record as the team will look to score a signature win against an unbeaten Gators team that has demolished a relatively soft schedule to date. Can Florida back up its undefeated start?
Let’s break it down.
Florida vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida: -3.5 (-115)
- North Carolina: +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Florida: -178
- North Carolina: +148
Total: 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, December 17th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida Record: 10-0
- North Carolina Record: 6-4
Florida vs. North Carolina Key Players to Watch
Florida
Walter Clayton: The senior has been on a tear this season in his second year with the program. He has scored in double figures in eight of ten games, including a 25-point effort against Arizona State over the weekend. He has been a terror on the defensive side of the ball as well in the backcourt and will look to slow down UNC veteran guard R.J. Davis.
North Carolina
R.J. Davis: The senior guard is enjoying another fine season in Chapel Hill, shooting the best he ever has from beyond the arc at nearly 40%. Averaging 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists, Davis handles a ton of the usage for UNC who will need to diversify its offense in order to keep up with some of the best in the country. Can Davis set the table for the rest of the roster?
Florida vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
The Gators have been one of the most impressive teams in the sport this season, but it’s fair to question the team’s strength of schedule.
While North Carolina will pose a stiff test, I believe the Gators have too much firepower to go against this roster.
Both teams love to hunt transition opportunities, evident in the sky-high total, but the difference is that UNC’s transition defense has been horrible all season. The Tar Heels have been torched in the open court by the likes of Auburn and Alabama, losing each game by double digits, including by 15 to Alabama at the Dean Center.
Florida has a similar roster that loves to push the pace and also has the interior defense to keep the Tar Heels away from the rim and into inefficient jump shots. The Gators are 12th in the country in two-point percentage allowed, which is impactful against a UNC offense that is struggling from beyond the arc, 181st in three-point percentage.
The Gators can win the shot volume battle and generate cleaner looks against a relatively undersized UNC frontcourt that lacks proven difference-makers outside of Davis.
I’ll lay it with the unbeaten Gators.
PICK: Florida -3.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.