Florida vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels look to stay undefeated at home when they host the Florida Gators on Saturday night.
It shouldn’t be too tall of a task for the Rebels, whose only loss this season came at Georgia. Meanwhile, the Gators have struggled this season at 3-6 overall and 0-4 on the road.
Can Ole Miss cover at home?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Florida vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida +15.5 (-108)
- Ole Miss -15.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Florida: +490
- Ole Miss: -675
Total
- 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Florida vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida record: 3-6
- Ole Miss record: 9-1
Florida vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss Bulldogs
Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is ending his college career with a bang. He’s taken over for Austin Simmons and has not disappointed.
Chambliss has 2,356 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air, plus six touchdowns and 434 yards on the ground in nine games (eight starts). He’s coming off one of his best games of the season, passing for 333 yards and three touchdowns against the lowly Citadel.
It’ll be a tougher task this time around after being -50 favorites last week, but Chambliss should be able to take care of business against the Gators.
Florida vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Florida went into Kentucky as -5 favorites last week and not only didn’t cover, or didn’t win, but got blown out 38-7. The Gators are now 0-4 on the road, failing to cover in all four games.
Ole Miss is 7-0 at home and only failed to cover as -33 and -50 favorites. They took down South Carolina 30-14 as -12.5 favorites two weeks ago, so it shouldn’t be an issue to cover this spread against the Gators.
Pick: Ole Miss -15.5 (-112)
