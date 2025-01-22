Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Florida is one of the best teams in the country, but the team has been up-and-down at times in SEC play.
The team has been coaxed into a shootout with Kentucky, has blown out a National Contender in Tennessee in a monster defensive effort, and also lost on its home court to Missouri. Now, the team hits the road after a blowout win against Texas at home to face a spiraling South Carolina team.
Can the Gators string together consistency as one of the top teams in the league?
Let’s break it down below.
Florida vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida: -10.5 (-104)
- South Carolina: +10.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Florida: -610
- South Carolina: +440
Total: 144.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Florida Record: 16-2
- South Carolina Record: 10-8
Florida vs. South Carolina Key Players to Watch
Florida
Walter Clayton: The guard’s usage has gone up in SEC play, and it's paid off at times. However, the Gators' two SEC losses are also when the team has lost its two games. To me, this appears to be that Florida is a great team that needs to utilize all of its weapons, not just lean on Clayton’s awesome shot creation.
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles: The sophomore continues to shoulder a massive load for the Gamecocks, but he has been slightly inconsistent after his 25-point outburst against Auburn a week and a half ago. While he has scored in double figures and cleaned the glass, the South Carolina offense needs more help around him.
Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
I’ll take the points with the Gamecocks, who has a solid matchup against the talented Gators.
South Carolina’s biggest issue has been its brutal ball handling, posting the highest turnover rate in the SEC. However, the Gators have the second-lowest turnover rate on defense in SEC play, so the Gamecocks big issue won’t be magnified.
On the other side, the prodding Gamecocks' tempo can slow down Florida, who is reliant on winning the shot volume battle with the fourth-best offensive rebounding rate in the country. However, South Carolina has been elite on the glass, the best in SEC play in defensive rebounding rate while being plagued by poor shooting variance.
It’s a lot of points for a home underdog with a strong matchup, give me South Carolina to hang around after losing its first five games in league play.
PICK: South Carolina +10.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.