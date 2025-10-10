Florida vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
There are only four unbeaten SEC teams left this season and one will look to stay that way at Kyle Field this weekend. No. 5 Texas A&M is set to host Florida on Saturday as a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook. The visitors could pose a threat after securing a top-10 win in their latest contest.
The Aggies steamrolled Mississippi State 31-9 en route to a 5-0 start to 2025 and has exceeded expectations so far this season. The Gators are off a poor 3-2 start, but took a major step in the right direction with an upset over No. 12 Texas in their last game. Can the underdogs rise to the occasion again?
Here’s our full breakdown of the matchup.
Florida vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida:+7.5.5 (-108)
- Texas A&M: -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Florida: +250
- Texas A&M: -315
Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Florida vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Florida Record: 2-3
- Texas A&M Record: 5-0
Florida vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Florida
DJ Lagway: The Gators’ quarterback is coming off his best performance of the year. He racked up a season-high 298 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception against Texas. That’s no small feat against one of the nation’s best defenses. Lagway could make this game interesting if he builds on his latest outing.
Texas A&M
Reuben Owens II: Le’Veon Moss appeared to be pulling away as the Aggies’ lead back, but he got a little dinged up against Mississippi State. That led to Owens getting more opportunities, and he made the most of his chance. Owens rushed for 142 yards and a score on 21 carries against the Bulldogs. His big game could earn him a larger role down the road. We’ll have to see how he’s incorporated into the game plan for Saturday.
Florida vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Florida flashed its potential against Texas but has largely been a disappointment on offense. The Gators are averaging the fourth fewest yards per game (354.0) in the SEC and rank dead last in points per game (23.4). That’s not good enough to knock off the well-rounded Aggies.
Texas A&M’s defense is giving up less than 300.0 yards per game and its offense has performed at a high level against quality programs, unlike Texas. The Aggies will enter this matchup averaging 34.8 points per game and 466.8 yards of offense per game.
Lagway has been up and down this season, so bettors should lean toward betting on the side that brings a consistent product to the table week in and week out.
PICK: Texas A&M -7.5 (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
