Florida vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Texas will look to maintain its fine standing in the SEC and control its own destiny to the conference championship game on Saturday at home against a banged-up Florida team in Week 11 action.
The Gators, who have had injuries all over the roster, suffered another big blow on Saturday in a competitive loss to Georgia, losing freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway to a hamstring injury. Florida will turn to third-string quarterback Aidan Warner.
This will be a stiff test for Warner and the Florida offense, but can the team keep this scoreline respectable?
Let’s break down how to bet this SEC showdown.
Florida vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Florida: +21.5 (-110)
- Texas: -21.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Florida: +1160
- Texas: -2800
Total: 48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Florida Record: 4-4
- Texas Record: 7-1
Florida vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Florida
Aidan Warner: Warner is in over his head in this matchup against a team with National Championship aspirations. The third-stringer will get a week of prep as QB1 with the offense, but this will be a very vanilla game script for the Gators. In spot duty last week, Warner completed seven of 22 passes for 66 yards with an interception.
Texas
Quinn Ewers: Ewers is still looking to find his stride after an oblique injury earlier this season cost him two games. On the season, Ewers has the highest turnover-worthy play percentage in the SEC and is completing less than 50% of his passes that are more than 10 yards down the field, per Pro Football Focus. Can he pick it up out of a BYE and into the stretch run of the season?
Florida vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
This game will likely not be competitive as Florida won’t have the ability to test the Texas defense.
With Warner under center, Texas will likely commit to stopping the run and leave its defenders up to the task of dealing with an out-matched quarterback with a capable group of wide receivers.
However, the Florida defense has held up nicely as the season has gone on, limiting Georgia for much of the game and causing three interceptions and shutting down a Tennessee offense on the road as well.
Ultimately, Texas will find answers and pounce on field position that will have Florida in a negative game script throughout. The question is whether Texas wants to run up the score or not?
Given the recent form of Ewers, I do believe that Texas can use this game as an ability to find a rhythm into the home stretch of the season and the factor of Arch Manning closing the game out with a high ceiling and ability to move the ball makes me side with the lofty home favorite.
PICK: Texas -21.5
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.