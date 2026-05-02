Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 1

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs has not disappointed, and the second round gets underway on Saturday night with the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Hurricanes have had nearly a week off since sweeping the Ottawa Senators, while it took the Flyers three tries to finally eliminate the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Can the Hurricanes take care of business in Game 1?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Flyers vs. Hurricanes in Game 1 on Saturday, May 2.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Flyers +1.5 (-148)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Flyers +180

Hurricanes -218

Total

5.5 (Over -125/Under +105)

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Flyers: Dan Vladar (4-2, 1.61 GAA, .936 SV%)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (4-0, 1.10 GAA, .955 SV%)

Flyers vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Flyers record: 4-2

Hurricanes record: 4-0

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-110)

Another Hurricanes game, another Stankoven prop to bet on. The Hurricanes center scored a goal in all four games in the first round and also added an assist in Game 1.

Stankoven finished the regular season with 11 points during an 8-game point streak, so he now has 16 points in his last 12 games in total.

I’m going to keep taking this prop as long as we get odds around a pick’em. Taking Stankoven to score a goal at +220 is worth a look as well.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

The Flyers and Hurricanes were two of the better defensive teams in the regular season, and that hasn’t changed in the playoffs. Carolina allowed 2.88 goals per game in the regular season with Philadelphia not too far behind at 2.91.

Now in the playoffs, the Hurricanes allowed just five goals in four games to the Senators, with the Penguins scoring 11 goals in six games.

Neither team has a particularly strong power play, so while there may be more penalties called early in the series, expect most of those to be killed off.

I’d take the Flyers at this big underdog price if you want a rooting interest on a side, but this should be a low-scoring game in Carolina, and I’m surprised we’re getting plus odds on the UNDER 5.5

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (+105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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