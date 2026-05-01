Flyers vs. Hurricanes Series Prediction and Odds (Carolina Favored To Take Down Philadelphia)

The Carolina Hurricanes were the first team to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they completed the sweep of the Ottawa Senators last Saturday. They’ve now had nearly a week off waiting for their next opponent, and that’ll be the Philadelphia Flyers after they took down the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

That was the Flyers’ first playoff series win since 2020, and first with fans in the building since 2012.

The Hurricanes are no strangers to the playoffs, though, as they’ve won a round in every year since 2019. However, they’ve only made the Eastern Conference Final three times, with just one win in those three series.

Let’s take a look at all the different series markets that are available, as well as my prediction for this second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Series Odds

Flyers: +260

Hurricanes: -330

It’s no surprise that the Hurricanes are pretty big favorites in this series. They have the second-best odds to win it all, and the best odds to win the Eastern Conference.

Carolina’s -330 odds imply a 76.74% chance of advancing to the Eastern Conference Final.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Series Spread

Flyers: +2.5 (-190)

Hurricanes: -2.5 (+160)

The oddsmakers are giving the Flyers a decent chance to win at least two games, though, with the +2.5 spread at -190.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Series Correct Score

Hurricanes in 5: +285

Hurricanes in 6: +350

Hurricanes in 7: +425

Hurricanes in 4: +500

Flyers in 7: +850

Flyers in 6: +950

Flyers in 5: +1700

Flyers in 4: +4000

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -160/Under +130)

If you like the Flyers +2.5 games at -190, you’re going to love OVER 5.5 games at -160. I could see this series going six games with the Flyers stealing one on the road.

Flyers vs. Hurricanes Series Prediction

Not much separated the Flyers and Hurricanes during their four meetings in the regular season. Each of those games went past regulation, with the last three ending in a shootout.

In their most-recent meeting, which was Game 81 of the season for the Flyers, Philadelphia won in a shootout to clinch a playoff berth after overcoming a 2-0 deficit against a Hurricanes squad with many of their starters resting.

The Hurricanes are rightful favorites in this series, and that’s coming from a Flyers fan.

However, Philadelphia is at its best when its the underdog. And this Flyers team is now truly playing with house money after eliminating their biggest rivals.

All of the pressure in this series is on the Hurricanes. They’ve been among the favorites to win the Eastern Conference for years now, and have yet to win more than a single game in the Conference Final.

Nevertheless, I have to take the Hurricanes in this series. The Flyers may keep it close in a few games, but Philadelphia is gassed after going six games in a hard-fought series against the Penguins.

Pick: Hurricanes in 6 (-330, +350) / OVER 5.5 Games (-160)

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