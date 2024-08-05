France vs. Canada Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Olympic Basketball Quarterfinals
One of the underwhelming teams in the group stage of the 2024 Olympic basketball games has been the host nation, France.
Despite having two of the tallest players in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, the French team struggled in group play, nearly losing as 23.5-point favorites to Japan and getting blown out by Germany. The team is now a considerable underdog to Canada, who is contending for a gold medal after an undefeated group stage.
Here’s our full betting preview for this quarterfinals matchup.
France vs. Canada Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- France: +7.5 (-110)
- Canada: -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- France: +260
- Canada: -340
Total: 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
France vs. Canada How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 5th
- Game Time: 12:30 PM EST
- Venue: Accor Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
France vs. Canada Key Players to Watch
France
Victor Wembanyama: The budding star has looked the part in his first Olympic Games, scoring 17 points with nearly 11 rebounds and three blocks per game. Playing alongside fellow big man Rudy Gobert, the two have been able to make life difficult for the opponent inside while Wemby can step out and stretch the floor. The Spurs rising second-year player is shooting 43% from beyond the arc through group play.
Canada
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: The runner-up for NBA MVP has taken over the Olympic stage, pouring in 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists. SGA has paced Canada by dominating along the way with a potent inside attack, shooting 65% on twos, and playing excellent defense, racking up two steals and a block.
France vs. Canada Prediction and Pick
I’ve been incredibly underwhelmed by this French team, which lacks a reliable ball handler to run the offense and will be in way over its head against the length on the perimeter that the Canadians have.
While SGA is an elite defender at guard that can out-class any defender France has to offer on the other side, the likes of Dillon Brooks, R.J. Barrett, and Lu Dort can shut down the rest of the French backcourt.
Where Canada is vulnerable is on the interior as most of its high-end players are in the backcourt, but I don’t trust French to handle the pressure defense that the Canadians have and get quality looks for the likes of Wembanyama and Gobert.
France has been a disappointment throughout, and I think it ends with a convincing loss to the Canadian team that is far more reliable.
PICK: Canada -7.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.