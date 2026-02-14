France vs. Canada Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A

Canada allowed a goal to Switzerland on Friday, but it was another dominant performance by the favorites for gold.

That’s bad news for France, which finally broke the ice with three goals against Czechia, but ultimately fell 6-3 while getting outshot 38-12.

Canada is looking to go undefeated through the preliminary round to earn a bye en route to another gold medal.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for France vs. Canada in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group C on Sunday, Feb. 15.

France vs. Canada Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Puck Line

France: +5.5 (-118)

Canada: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

France: +3300

Canada: -10000

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -110)

France vs. Canada How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 15

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

France record: 0-2

Canada record: 2-0

France vs. Canada Prediction and Pick

The question here is, where is the value to bet on Canada? They have a 10-1 goal differential against two solid teams, and now play a France team that lacks much NHL talent.

France lost 4-0 to Switzerland, which Canada beat 5-1, and 5-3 to Czechia, which Canada beat 5-0.

The only play here is Canada, and I think this puck line isn’t high enough. If the Czechs were able to get six on France, Canada should be able to kick the extra point or go for the two-point conversion.

The OVER 7.5 may be the way to go, though, depending on who is in net for Canada. Jordan Binnington silenced the critics with a strong shutout in the opener, with Logan Thompson playing well against Switzerland on Friday. I imagine they would give Binnington another game, which makes me like the puck line more, but pick your poison here.

Honestly, Canada should cover the puck line, and this game should go over, so there’s not too much to worry about.

Pick: Canada -5.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.