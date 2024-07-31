France vs. Germany Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group B
The winner of Group B in men’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be decided on Friday with France taking on Germany.
Both teams are 2-0 through their first two games of pool play, but France nearly lost on Tuesday, needing a Rui Hachimura ejection and a four-point play to force overtime to beat Japan.
Still, the French are viewed as a contender to win the gold this year, but they’ll be in a better position to do so if they beat Germany and win Group B on Friday.
Germany has double-digit wins over Japan and Brazil, riding high off of last summer’s FIBA World Cup win.
Dennis Schroder and company will get a tough test with the size of France’s frontcourt, but a win could establish Germany as a clear top choice to compete with Team USA for the gold.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday’s best matchup in Olympic basketball.
France vs. Germany Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- France +1.5 (-108)
- Germany -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- France: +110
- Germany: -130
Total
- 165 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
France vs. Germany How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 2
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- France record: 2-0
- Germany record: 2-0
France vs. Germany Key Players to Watch
France
Victor Wembanyama: With France on the ropes on Tuesday, Wembanyama came up huge, scoring 18 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists to lead France to a four-point win. The French struggled in a stretch where Wemby sat for eight minutes – something they likely can’t afford to do against Germany.
Germany
Dennis Schroder: One of the best guards in international play, Schroder controlled the game against Brazil on Tuesday with 20 points, six assists and four steals on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. He’s by far the best guard in this matchup, as France really lacks depth at the position.
France vs. Germany Prediction and Pick
I don’t want to be a prisoner of the moment after France’s scare against Japan, but I don’t trust it to win this game against a talented Germany team.
Franz Wagner and Schroder are easily two of the better scorers (after Wemby) in this matchup, and the Germans have NBA-level bigs in Daniel Theis and Moe Wagner to deal with the duo of Rudy Gobert and Wembanyama down low.
Ultimately, I can’t look past the difference between these teams' games against Japan. France struggled mightily to hang on even with Hachimura ejected, while Germany won by 20 points and thrived on offense.
Since the start of the Olympics, I’ve been worried about the French guards – especially if Evan Fournier doesn’t shoot the ball at a high rate.
I’ll roll with Germany to pick up the win – and take Group B – on Friday.
Pick: Germany Moneyline (-130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
