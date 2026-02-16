France vs. Germany Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Qualification Playoff

The round robin portion of the Men's Olympic Hockey competition is in the books, which means it's win or go home from here on out.

Eight teams will have to play in the qualification play-offs for a chance to enter the quarterfinals, while Canada, the USA, Slovakia, and Finland have already earned their spot in the quarterfinals after a strong round robin.

One of the play-off qualification games is a showdown between France and Germany. France was one of the only two teams to fail to win a single round robin game. Germany finished the round robin at 3-1 after beating Denmark in their most recent game.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for Tuesday's action.

France vs. Germany Men's Olympic Hockey Odds

Puck Line

France +2.5 (+130)

Germany -2.5 (-155)

Moneyline

France +500

Germany -700

Total

6.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

France vs. Germany How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 17

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

France record: 0-3

Germany record: 1-2

France vs. Germany Prediction and Pick

The records for teams in the round robin don't lie. France is the clear second-worst team in this competition, next to Italy, and is a full class below the rest of the competition. They have a CORSI% of 26.3% and a FENWICK% of 26.9%. They have also allowed 45 inner slot shots against, while creating just 14 of their own.

Germany has impressed in this competition, despite being just 1-2. The Germans are seventh in both CORSI% and FENWICK%, sitting firmly atop the third tier of teams above the likes of Slovakia, Denmark, and Latvia.

I feel comfortable betting on Germany on the puck line in this game.

Pick: Germany -2.5 (-155)

