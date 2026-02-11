France vs. Switzerland Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A

Men’s hockey at the 2026 Olympics started with two games on Wednesday, but we now have a full day of action starting with France against Switzerland in Group A action.

This is France’s first time back at the Olympics since 2002, when it finished in 14th place at Salt Lake City. Meanwhile, Switzerland has been a mainstay at the Olympics since 2002, but hasn’t finished higher than sixth place.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for France vs. Switzerland in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group A on Thursday, Feb. 12.

France vs. Switzerland Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

France: +3.5 (-135)

Switzerland: -3.5 (+114)

Moneyline

France: +750

Switzerland: -1200

Total

5.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

France vs. Switzerland How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 12

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

France record: 0-0

Switzerland record: 0-0

France vs. Switzerland Prediction and Pick

France has Italy to thank for not being the worst hockey team at the Olympics, but the French aren’t that much better than the Italians. Team France does at least have one NHL player in Alex Texier and former NHLer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

On the other hand, Switzerland is clearly a class above France. While the Swiss aren’t quite up to their with the top contenders, Team Switzerland has a solid chance to make some noise, and could pull off a surprising upset or two.

Nico Hischier, Kevin Fiala, and Timo Meier lead the way for Switzerland up front, with captain Roman Josi anchoring the blue line alongside NHLers J.J. Moser and Jonas Siegenthaler. Switzerland has NHL players on three of its four forward lines and all three of its defensive pairs, so there is solid depth compared to a team like France.

There is a question mark between the pipes, though with 38-year-old Leonardo Genoni, a longtime goaltender in the Swiss professional league, in the mix alongside Akira Schmid, who has been solid in limited NHL action.

I wouldn’t play either of these teams on the moneyline, but Switzerland on the spread could be worth a play. The Swiss have more high-end talent and more depth throughout the lineup.

Pick: Switzerland -3.5 (+114)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

