France vs. Team USA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Women's Olympic Basketball Gold Medal Game
Can Team USA win an eighth consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics?
Oddsmakers sure seem to think so, as they’ve favored A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and company by 15 points against France in the gold medal game that is set to take place on Sunday.
Team USA rolled in the semifinals, defeated Australia by 21 points to advance to an eighth consecutive gold medal matchup. France, led by former first-round pick and WNBA star Gabby Williams, knocked off Belgium, 81-75 to advance to the gold medal game.
Both France and Team USA made the final in men’s and women’s basketball, setting up an intriguing matchup on Sunday.
Based on the implied probability of Team USA’s moneyline odds, it has a 93.1 percent chance to win the gold. But, can it cover the spread in the process?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this gold medal matchup.
France vs. Team USA Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- France +15 (-108)
- Team USA -15 (-112)
Moneyline
- France: -1350
- Team USA: +800
Total
- 156 (Over -110/Under -110)
France vs. Team USA How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 11
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Bercy Arena
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network, Peacock
- France record: 4-1
- Team USA record: 5-0
France vs. Team USA Key Players to Watch
France
Gabby Williams: Although Williams isn’t playing the WNBA this season due to the league’s prioritization rule, she’s showing that she’s still a great player during her time with France. Williams had 18 points in the semifinals against Belgium, adding three rebounds and four assists.
Team USA
Breanna Stewart: Stewie led the way for Team USA in the semifinals against Australia, scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting while adding six rebounds and five assists. The reining WNBA MVP is one of the toughest matchups in all of basketball because of her outside scoring ability from the forward position.
France vs. Team USA Prediction and Pick
Team USA hasn't been a covering machine in the Olympics, but it came out with a fire against Australia, dominating the second quarter 25-11 to take an 18-point lead into the half.
As the odds suggest, there is no doubt that the Americans are the better team, it’s just a question of whether or not they’ll hold a 15-point lead or more late in this one.
With point differential off the table, there’s a chance Team USA calls off the dogs on Sunday late, but after watching France beat Belgium, I don’t expect that decision to come early.
Belgium gave Team USA by far its toughest game in pool play, and the French have some WNBA talent that should make it tougher on this star-studded roster.
That being said, there isn’t a single team in the world that can match the offensive firepower of Wilson, Stewart, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier and many others on Team USA.
I’ll lay the points with the Americans as they look to leave no doubt in their quest for an eighth consecutive gold medal .
Pick: Team USA -15 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
