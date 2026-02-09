Is Franz Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Magic)

Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner could make his return to the lineup on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wagner, who has missed 25 of the team's last 27 games with an ankle injury, has been upgraded to questionable.

News: The #Magic have upgraded Franz Wagner (left high ankle sprain injury management) to Questionable for Monday’s game against Milwaukee.



Wagner has missed the last nine games and said Saturday night in the locker room he hopes to return before the NBA All-Star break. pic.twitter.com/Ss6r8X9PJU — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) February 8, 2026

If he returns, Wagner will likely be on a minutes restriction, as he played less than 27 minutes in each of the games that he played in before going out of the lineup again. Clearly, Wagner wasn't back to 100 percent, as he's missed the team's nine games since then.

With Wagner upgraded for this game, the Magic are favored by 10.5 points at home against a Bucks team that has won three games in a row. Orlando is 15-8 against team that are under .500 this season and it's an impressive 16-8 at home.

While Wagner may end up playing, there is another Magic player that I'm targeting in the prop market on Monday.

Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jalen Suggs UNDER 15.5 Points (-127)

If Wagner is able to play on Monday, his presence could cut into some touches for Jalen Suggs, who hasn't exactly scored the ball at a high level since returning from a knee injury.

Suggs has 16 or more points in just two of his eight games, and he's averaging just 14.2 points per game in the 2025-26 season. In his eight games since re-joining the lineup, Suggs is averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting 38.0 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from the 3-point line.

He's taking 11.5 shots per game during that stretch, but that number could drop if Wagner returns to a high-volume role in the offense.

The Bucks are far from a great defensive team, but Suggs has more than 15.5 points in just 10 of his 31 appearances in the 2025-26 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.