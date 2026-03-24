Is Franz Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Cavs)

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has not played since Feb. 11 due to an ankle injury, and he's appeared in just four games since originally suffering the injury back on Dec. 7.

That has been a major blow to Orlando's playoff chances, as the Magic currently hold the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. That loss was Orlando's fifth in a row, and it is set as massive underdog on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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DraftKings Sportsbook has the Magic as 10.5-point underdogs, and they're facing an uphill battle to earn a top-six seed with Wagner still out indefinitely. The star forward has appeared in just 28 games this season, averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

If Wagner is unable to return in the next couple of weeks, it calls into question his status for the play-in tournament/playoffs. Orlando is also down Anthony Black (abdominal strain) and Jalen Suggs (illness) on Tuesday night.

With all of those players out, I'm eyeing Paolo Banchero in the prop market as the Magic look to upset the Cavs.

Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Cavs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 Points (-121)

Former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero has been a problem for the Cavs in the past, dating back to the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

This season, he’s scored 27, 37 and 25 points in his three games against the Cavs, and he should have a massive offensive role on Tuesday night. Banchero had 39 points in Monday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, shooting 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Cavs don’t exactly have a single wing defender that’s a great fit to guard Banchero, and Jarrett Allen (out, knee) being injured limits the rim protection the Cavs have on the roster as well.

Banchero has been firing since the All-Star break, averaging 25.4 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3. He’s worth a look for the short-handed Magic on Tuesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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