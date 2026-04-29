Is Franz Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Pistons Game 5)

Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner has been an integral part of the team's fast start in the NBA Playoffs, putting up 17 or more points in all three of Orlando's wins over the Detroit Pistons.

However, there's a chance that Wagner will be out of the lineup on Wednesday night in Game 5, as he's dealing with a right calf strain. Wagner played just over 24 minutes in Game 4 due to the injury, and he's officially listed as questionable on Orlando's injury report.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been diagnosed with a right calf strain and his availability for Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday is uncertain and will depend on response to treatment, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/C1xWoqVrsl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 28, 2026

With Wagner's status up in the air, the Magic are set as 9.5-point road underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings. Orlando has been an underdog in every game in this series, but it was only set as a 2.5-point underdog when it won Game 4 on Monday night.

During the regular season, the Magic were 20-14 with Wagner in the lineup and just 25-23 when he was out. The star forward has been an impact player in this series, averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.

Wagner has a plus/minus of +23 in this series, and the Magic have outscored the Pistons by 36 points over the last two games with Wagner on the floor.

Orlando has already won one game in Detroit in this series, shocking the Pistons in Game 1. However, they did struggle in Game 2 (when Wagner had just 12 points) failing to crack 90 points in a double-digit loss.

It appears that Wagner is a true game-time decision, but it's worth noting that he missed a significant chunk of the regular season with an ankle injury. Orlando may not want to rush the star forward back, especially since it has three chances to win one game to close out this series.

In NBA history, teams that are up 3-1 in a playoff series have gone on to win over 95 percent of the time.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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