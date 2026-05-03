Is Franz Wagner Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Pistons Game 7)

Orlando Magic star forward Franz Wagner has missed the last two games of the first round against the Detroit Pistons with a calf injury, and he's officially out for Game 7 on Sunday.

Wagner missed a ton of time during the regular season with an ankle injury, and the Magic have struggled on offense in this series without him. They put up just 94 points in Game 4 (when Wagner exited early), 109 points in Game 5 and 79 points in Game 6 at home. Orlando was held to just 19 second-half points in Game 6, a complete and total collapse with a chance to win the series.

In Game 7, the Magic are set as 8.5-point underdogs on the road in the latest odds at DraftKings.

During the regular season, the Magic were 20-14 with Wagner in the lineup and just 25-23 when he was out. There's no doubt that they're a better team when the star forward plays, and he's averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3 in this series.

With Wagner banged up, here's a look at how I'm betting on the Magic in the prop market in Game 7.

Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Desmond Bane OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-102)

Orlando Magic wing Desmond Bane has been the team’s most consistent player all season long, and I expect him to have a huge role on offense in Game 7.

The Magic have struggled without Wagner (calf) in the lineup, but it has allowed Bane to handle a bigger role on offense. He’s taken at least nine shots from beyond the arc in each of the last four games in this series, and he’s cleared this prop in all of them.

Overall, Bane is 22-of-53 from 3-point range in this series (41.5 percent). He shot 39.1 percent from deep in the regular season, and I expect the Magic to run more offense through him after scoring just 19 points in the second half of Game 6.

Bane had 17 points in that game, knocking down three of his nine attempts from deep.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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