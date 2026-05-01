Is Franz Wagner Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Magic Game 6)

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner suffered a right calf strain in Game 4 against the Detroit Pistons, and he's set to miss a second game in a row on Friday in Game 6.

Wagner was listed as questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday, but he was eventually ruled out for that matchup. Now, the Magic have listed Wagner as out well ahead of Friday''s tip off, a sign that he may be out for the rest of the series. If Orlando loses on Friday, it'll play Game 7 in Detroit on Sunday.

The Magic are set as 3.5-point home underdogs in the latest odds at DraftKings for Game 6 now that Wagner has been ruled out. Orlando has been an underdog in every game in this series, but it was only set as a 2.5-point underdog when it won Game 4 -- with Wagner in the lineup -- on Monday.

During the regular season, the Magic were 20-14 with Wagner in the lineup and just 25-23 when he was out. There's no doubt that they're a better team when the star forward plays, and he's averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3 in this series.

With Wagner out in Game 5, Paolo Banchero took on a major offensive role, taking 31 shots and scoring 45 points in a loss. He's the play I'd target in the prop market in a crucial Game 6 in Orlando.

Best Magic Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paolo Banchero 35+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-177)

Banchero is coming off a 45-point game in Orlando’s Game 5 loss, and he’s combined for 35 or more points, rebounds and assists in three of his five games.

He combined for 36 PRA in Game 1, 46 PRA in Game 3 and 61 PRA in Game 5, and he should play a massive role with Wagner banged up heading into Game 6.

Banchero took 31 shots in the first game without Wagner in the lineup, and he’s averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in this series. I don't mind moving this line down a bit to 35-plus in Game 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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