Is Gabe Davis Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Jaguars)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury on Sunday, but he is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This great news for the Jacksonville offense since quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is not expected to play in this game.
That means former first-round pick Mac Jones will get the start on Sunday, and oddsmakers are expecting the Jags to have a rough go, setting them as seven-point home underdogs.
Davis has not been great this season, making just 18 catches for 217 yards and two scores in eight games.
Here’s a breakdown of his prop bets for Week 10 against the Vikings.
Gabe Davis Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Vikings
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 2.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
- Receiving Yards: 26.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +400
So far this season, Davis has four games where he’s cleared 2.5 receptions and four games where he’s cleared 26.5 receiving yards.
In Week 8, when he was injured, Davis played just nine snaps before he sat out Week 9 with the shoulder injury.
It’s really hard to trust Davis with Jones under center, especially since Evan Engram and Brian Thomas Jr. are both expected to play in this game.
I’d lean towards taking the UNDER on Davis’ receptions since he only has 18 catches on the season on 35 targets.
