Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell: Raiders QB Competition Viewed as Toss Up in Latest Odds
The Las Vegas Raiders fell short in their preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, and their quarterback competition apparently got closer in the process.
After second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell was a -140 favorite to win the job ahead of Week 1, oddsmakers have moved him and Gardner Minshew into a pick’em scenario ahead of Week 2 of the preseason.
Here’s a look at the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell Starting Quarterback Odds
- Gardner Minshew: -113
- Aidan O’Connell: -113
Minshew, who went from +110 to -113, finished Saturday’s game with 117 yards and a passing score while completing 6-of-12 pass attempts. He also added a carry for seven yards.
O’Connell, who started at the end of the season for the Raiders under head coach Antonio Pierce, was 7-for-9 for 76 yards in his time on the field. Both quarterbacks played well, making this a true toss up ahead of the Raiders’ matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Minshew signed with the Raiders this offseason with a chance to win the starting job, and the latest odds suggest he has some momentum in that department.
It looks like Raiders fans won’t have to wait long for a decision on who will start either.
Antonio Pierce Plans to Name Starter After Preseason Week 2
According to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, Pierce said the goal is to name a starter for the 2024 season after Week 2 of the preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.
So, if you’re planning on betting on this market, this may be your last chance.
"We've got to get ready to play football, and I think we've got enough film," Pierce said Sunday.
"We'll have two games here [by then] to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they'll play."
While Pierce didn’t really reveal anything when it comes to who is leading the competition (as the odds suggest), there are two schools of thought.
Do the Raiders go with the younger O’Connell, who they drafted in 2023? Or, do they go with the veteran Minshew, who was signed this offseason after nearly leading the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season?
It’s a tough call after both players fared well against Minnesota, but it’s important to recognize that the odds have shifted in Minshew’s favor. The matchup against Dallas will ultimately decide this competition, but oddsmakers are leaning a little in the veteran’s favor after setting him at plus money last week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
