Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell: Raiders QB Competition Viewed as Toss Up in Latest Odds

Major odds movement in the Week 1 Starting QB betting market after Preseason Week 1:



STEELERS

Justin Fields +250➡️+350

Russell Wilson -340➡️-520



RAIDERS

Gardner Minshew +110➡️-113

Aidan O'Connell -140➡️-113



BRONCOS

Bo Nix -200 ➡️ -245

Jarrett Stidham +154➡️+186