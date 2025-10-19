Is Garrett Wilson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Jets)
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is not expected to play in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers after the team listed him as doubtful for this matchup due to a knee injury.
Wilson suffered the injury in the team's loss to the Denver Broncos in London last week.
This is a massive blow to a New York passing game that is already one of -- if not the worst -- in the NFL. Wilson has been the only reliable receiver for the Jets this season, catching 36 of his 56 targets for 395 yards and four scores.
He was held to just three catches for 13 yards in Week 6, and the Jets ended up scoring just 11 points.
New York may be an easy team to fade in the prop market against a Carolina team that is suddenly 3-3 in the 2025 season.
Best Jets Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Panthers
With Wilson out of the lineup, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is completely fading the New York offense in Week 7. He shared why he's taking an UNDER for running back Breece Hall as his best prop in this game:
Breece Hall UNDER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
The Panthers have quietly had one of the best run defenses in the NFL this season, ranking first in the league in opponent rush success rate while allowing just 4.1 yards per carry. Based on how the Jets' passing game has performed this season, and now with Garrett Wilson out, the Panthers will likely stack the box to stop the only weapon the Jets have left. If all of that holds true, Breece Hall will struggle to be productive on the ground on Sunday.
