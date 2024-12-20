Is Geno Smith Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Seahawks)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was banged up in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury, and he did not return to the matchup.
However, Smith appears to be good to go for a crucial matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.
The Seahawks have not listed Smith on their final injury report for this week – a sign that he’s ready to start.
Seattle lost the lead in the NFC West in Week 15, but it has a chance to get it back with a strong finish to the regular season.
Smith has played well in the 2024 campaign, completing 69.9 percent of his passes for 3,623 yards and 14 touchdowns. However, he has been more turnover prone than previous seasons, throwing 13 picks.
Seattle needs Smith to be on his game to knock off a Vikings team that has just two losses on the season.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for Smith in Week 16.
Best Geno Smith Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Vikings
- Passing Yards: 230.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +135/Under -175)
- Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
So far this season, Geno has thrown a pick in nine of his 14 starts, including one in limited playing time in Week 15.
Now, he has to take on a Minnesota defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense. The Vikings also lead the NFL with 20 picks on the season.
I thought this prop would be juiced to the OVER, but we’re getting the same odds on either side.
With Smith potentially less mobile due to his knee injury, don’t be shocked if one of the best turnover defenses in the league takes advantage on Sunday.
