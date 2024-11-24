Is George Kittle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Packers)
After missing Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is off the injury report and expected to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.
This is a major lift to a San Francisco 49ers offense that won’t have starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) in action on Sunday.
The 49ers certainly need as many weapons available as possible to make things easier on backup Brandon Allen, but oddsmakers aren’t sold on San Francisco winning this game.
After opening as 2.5-point underdogs on the road in Green Bay, San Fran has moved to 5.5-point underdog ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, That’s a 3-point swing with Purdy ruled out.
That also makes the prop market for Kittle extremely volatile in Week 12.
How much will the 49ers truly throw the ball? Will Allen be accurate enough to hit the tight end for enough catches to clear his props?
Here’s how oddsmakers view Kittle in Week 12.
Best George Kittle Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Packers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 37.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +220
Kittle has cleared 37.5 receiving yards in every game this season, but his number is understandably lower in this prop with Purdy out.
There have also been just two games that Kittle has played in that he failed to find the end zone, but it’s hard to expect the 49ers to score a ton with a backup quarterback starting on Sunday.
If I was going to take any Kittle prop, I’d lean with his receiving yards and hope he can break free for one big catch. Kittle might end up making multiple receptions, but I’d be shocked if the 49ers don’t lean more on their running game in this one.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.