Is George Kittle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reportedly is unlikely to play in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks due to a hamstring injury.
The 49ers have listed Kittle as questionable for this matchup, but they aren’t optimistic that he’ll be able to go, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kittle is expected to work out pregame to see if he can suit up.
Kittle has been a huge part of San Francisco’s offense this season, catching 43 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.
With Kittle potentially out, Brock Purdy will likely lean on receivers Deebo Samuel Sr., Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall on offense. Remember, Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a knee injury, so the 49ers offense is already at less than 100 percent entering this divisional matchup.
Here’s a breakdown for my favorite prop in this matchup if Kittle sits.
Jauan Jennings Prop Bets for Week 11 vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 58.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +220
After missing multiple weeks with an injury, Jennings returned in Week 10 and put up a huge game, catching seven of his 11 targets for 93 yards.
It was the third time this season that Jennings had five or more catches, and he should be in the mix to do that again now with Aiyuk and Kittle out on Sunday.
That gives Jennings an increase in his target share, and it’s worth noting that he played a season-high 91 percent of the snaps for the 49ers in Week 10.
There are plenty of ways to back Jennings, but if he sees double-digit targets again, the receptions prop is the way I’d go on Sunday.
