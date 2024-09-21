Is George Kittle Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for 49ers vs. Rams)
After being listed as doubtful for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup.
The star tight end isn’t the only key pass catcher that San Francisco won’t have, as No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel (calf strain) has also been ruled out for this game.
That could lead to some bigger roles for Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennnings in Week 3, although the 49ers may also look to lean on Jordan Mason and the running game.
Brock Purdy will have his work cut out for him without his top three weapons (Samuel, Kittle and running back Christian MacCaffrey) in this NFC West division clash.
Brandon Aiyuk Player Props for NFL Week 3 vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 75.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Anytime TD: +110
It’s been a slow start to the season for Aiyuk, who has received just five targets in each of the 49ers’ first two games, recording six catches for 71 yards. He has yet to find the end zone either, but it seems like Aiyuk will be the No. 1 option in the passing game on Sunday.
This can go one of two ways.
Aiyuk could see a massive target share that leads to a big game. Or, the Rams could key in on taking him away and forcing other players to step up for San Francisco at the skill position spots.
If I’m betting anything, it’s taking Aiyuk to score since he hasn’t even seen enough targets in a single game to clear this 5.5 receptions prop.
I could see the former first-round pick getting in the end zone with less competition for looks on the outside.
Jauan Jennings Player Props for NFL Week 3 vs. Rams
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Receiving Yards: 45.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +250
My favorite target in this matchup is Jennings, who has been solid in two games in 2024 working behind Aiyuk, Samuel and Kittle in the passing game.
Jennings had five receptions for 64 yards in the 49ers’ season opener, and he followed that up with two catches (on four targets) for 37 yards in Week 2.
In those games, Jennings played just 49 and 54 percent of the snaps, so he’s going to see a much, much bigger role in Week 3.
I love the OVER on his receptions prop since he’s had at least four targets already in each game this season and could be in the mix for six or more depending upon the game plan for San Fran in Week 3.
