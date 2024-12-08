Is George Pickens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens is listed as questionable for Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury, but he reportedly is expected to play.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pickens will test the injury in pre-game warm ups, but he’s expected to suit up for the AFC North clash with Cleveland.
Just two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football, Pickens made four catches on seven
targets for 48 yards against Cleveland.
On the season, the Steelers’ top wideout has 55 catches for 850 yards and three scores across 12 games.
If active, he should have a big role on Sunday — making him an intriguing player to target in the prop market.
Best George Pickens Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Browns
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Receiving Yards: 70.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +105
After missing practice time this week, George Pickens may see limited snaps on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make an impact in the passing game.
Pickens has 55 catches for 850 yards and three scores in the 2024 season, and he’s scored three times in his last six games.
Pickens is set at +105 to find the end zone against a Cleveland team that he caught four passes for 48 yards against in a loss on Thursday night in Week 12.
Don’t be shocked if Russell Wilson keeps looking his way in the red zone.
