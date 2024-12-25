Is George Pickens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has missed the team’s last three games with a hamstring injury, but he’s expected to return to the lineup on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Officially, the Steelers have not listed Pickens with an injury designation on their final injury report for Wednesday’s game.
Getting Pickens back in action is a massive boost for the Steelers, who need a win to keep the Baltimore Ravens at bay in the AFC North standings after their loss to Baltimore in Week 16.
Pickens, a former second-round pick has 55 catches for 850 yards and three scores this season, averaging 15.5 yards per reception. Pickens has really come on since Russell Wilson became the Steelers starter, and Pittsburgh lacks a true No. 1 receiver outside of him.
Here’s how to bet on the Steelers’ offense in Week 17 with Pickens out.
Best George Pickens Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Ravens
George Pickens OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Getting Pickens back in action is huge for the Steelers passing game.
This season, he’s picked up 62 or more yards in seven of his 10 games, including five of his six games before he went down with the hamstring injury.
The Chiefs rank 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed this season, and both Tank Dell and Nico Collins had solid games against them in Week 16.
With this being a short week, I expect the Steelers to look Pickens’ way early and often since he’ll likely be fresher than some of their other players who had to play on Saturday in Week 16.
