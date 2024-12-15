Is George Pickens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Eagles)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a late addition to the team’s injury report in Week 14 with a hamstring injury, and he ended up missing the win over the Cleveland Browns.
Now, Pickens is listed as out for Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
This is a major loss for the Steelers, as Pickens has arguably been their best pass catcher this season.
The former second-round pick has 55 catches for 850 yards and three scores this season, averaging 15.5 yards per reception.
Pickens has really come on since Russell Wilson became the Steelers starter, but now this offense will have to look elsewhere in the passing game in Week 15.
Here’s a breakdown of the best Steelers prop for Sunday with Pickens out.
Best Steelers Prop Bet for Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Pat Freiermuth OVER 33.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
If you’re looking for a Steelers player to back in the prop market – specifically in the passing game – tight end Pat Freiermuth may be a safe play.
Last week, Freiermuth led the Steelers in receiving (three catches, 48 yards) with Pickens out, and he’s cleared 33.5 receiving yards in each of his last three games.
Not only that, but Russell Wilson didn’t throw for many yards (158) without Pickens last week. So, Freiermuth’s role (14 targets the last three games) could potentially expand if the Steelers fall behind and are forced to throw the ball more on Sunday.
I think the Pittsburgh tight end is one of the more reliable options in this offense – especially in an underwhelming receiving corps.
