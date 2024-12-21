Is George Pickens Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Ravens)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was a late addition to the team’s injury report in Week 14 with a hamstring injury, and it has cost him two straight games.
Now, the Steelers have a Saturday matchup with the Baltimore Ravens – a massive game for the AFC North standings – and Pickens is listed as out on the team’s final injury report.
Losing Pickens for a third straight game is a major blow to the Steelers, but he did get some work in at Thursday’s practice – a sign that he could be nearing a return for the team’s Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former second-round pick has 55 catches for 850 yards and three scores this season, averaging 15.5 yards per reception. Pickens has really come on since Russell Wilson became the Steelers starter, and Pittsburgh lacks a true No. 1 receiver outside of him – even with Mike Williams now in the fold.
Here’s how to bet on the Steelers’ offense in Week 16 with Pickens out.
Best Steelers Prop Bet for Week 16 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets in his weekly Player Prop Countdown, and he has a pick for the Steelers running game in Week 16.
With Pickens out, there’s a chance the Steelers lean more on Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren on the ground against this Baltimore defense. Here’s the breakdown of MacMillan’s prop:
Jaylen Warren Anytime Touchdown (+320)
Jaylen Warren has out-snapped Najee Harris in two straight weeks, playing 52% of snaps against the Browns in Week 14 and then 53% of snaps against the Eagles last week. I could see the Steelers leaning on Warren even more in Week 16 and if they find themselves playing from behind against the Ravens, they could get Warren involved in the pass game as well.
I love his odds to find the end zone at +320.
More NFL Week 16 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.