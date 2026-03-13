George Washington vs. Saint Louis Prediction, Odds for A-10 Championship Quarterfinal

The Saint Louis Billikens should have a spot in the NCAA Tournament locked up heading into the A-10 Championship quarterfinals, but they’d love to win the conference tournament to guarantee a spot in the Big Dance.

Luckily for the Billikens, they’re favored to reach the semifinals with relative ease, as DraftKings has them as 6.5-point favorites against the George Washington Revolutionaries on Friday morning.

George Washington knocked off the Fordham Rams on Thursday, but GW was just 8-10 in A-10 action in the regular season, finishing in the No. 9 spot in the conference.

Saint Louis won at home by three points against GW earlier this season, yet it enters the A-10 tourney off a blowout loss to George Mason in the final game of the regular season. The Billikens still finished the regular season at an impressive 16-11-2 against the spread when favored.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this quarterfinal matchup on Friday morning.

George Washington vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

George Washington +6.5 (-110)

Saint Louis -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

George Washington: +235

Saint Louis: -290

Total

160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

George Washington vs. Saint Louis How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 13

Time: 11:30 a.m. EST

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network

George Washington record: 18-14

Saint Louis record: 27-4

George Washington vs. Saint Louis Key Player to Watch

Rafael Castro, Forward, George Washington

Senior big man Rafael Castro does it all for the Revolutionaries, leading them in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game.

Castro enters this game averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest, and he’s coming off a 15-point, nine-rebound, four-block showing in the four-point win over Fordham.

Earlier this season, the GW star had his fingerprints all over the loss to Saint Louis, scoring 12 points and grabbing 18 rebounds while also leading the team with three steals and four blocks. He could change this game on both ends of the floor on Friday.

George Washington vs. Saint Louis Prediction and Pick

This is just the sixth time in the 2025-26 season that GW has been set as an underdog, and it’s 2-3 against the spread in the other five games.

The Revolutionaries hung tough with the Billikens earlier this season, and they actually led by 10 points at halftime.

I don’t want to overreact to Saint Louis’ blowout loss to George Mason to end the regular season, but the Billikens did have two double-digit losses in its final four games (the other being a 15-point loss to Dayton).

I know Saint Louis has dominated against the spread as a favorite, and they rank second in effective field goal percentage on offense and third on defense. That’s a tough resume to compete with.

However, George Washington is 60th in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and a top-40 team in eFG% this season.

Plus, I have one interesting note: The Revs are dead last (365th) in the country in KenPom’s “Luck Rating.” I’m not putting a ton of stock into that, but I do think this team is better than its record looks.

I’ll take the points in this late-morning A-10 matchup.

Pick: George Washington +6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.