Georgia State vs. Marshall Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
Marshall was on the wrong side of one of the biggest meltdowns of the college football season, blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead in less than seven minutes to Georgia Southern.
The Thundering Herd must regain their composure quickly, returning home to face Georgia State on short rest. Marshall has looked the part of a team that can get into the mix for a Sun Belt title, can it avoid multiplying errors by failing to take care of an out-matched opponent in the eyes of oddsmakers?
Here’s our full betting preview for Thursday night’s matchup.
Georgia State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia State: +8.5 (-110)
- Marshall: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia State: +245
- Marshall: -310
Total: 51.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Georgia State vs. Marshall How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 2-3
- MarshallRecord: 3-3
Georgia State vs. Marshall Key Players to Watch
Georgia State
Christian Velleux: Velleux will be competing for the QB1 job moving forward with Zach Gibson after the Pitt transfer struggled in the team's loss at home to Old Dominion, completing only 22-of-40 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Gibson finished the game strong, completing all six of his passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Marshall
Braylon Braxton: Braxton came in for Stone Earle midway through the game, helping Marshall build a double digit lead. However, Braxton had two turnovers in the last five minutes, costing the Thundering Herd the road game. With split duties seemingly moving forward with Earle, Braxton will look to get time on the field and improve on his stat line of 567 yards and nine total touchdowns.
Georgia State vs. Marshall Prediction and Pick
Marshall is better than its record states after the improbable loss at Georgia Southern.
While there could be a let down effect on a short week, Georgia State appears to be in worse condition under first year head coach Dell McGee, now looking to play both ineffective quarterbacks moving forward.
The Panthers offense ranks 114th in EPA/Play this season and won’t be able to take advantage of the aggressive Marshall defense. The Thundering Herd have been struggling limiting big plays (82nd in explosive rush defense), but are top 10 in tackles for loss this season, so I’ll side with the home favorite winning on the defensive side of the ball.
Meanwhile, Marshall has been running the ball at a high level, 23rd in yards per carry. Against a Georgia State team that is outside the top 100 in EPA/Rush and are allowing more than three points per drive to the opponents, the Thundering Herd can win this game by double digits.
PICK: Marshall -9.5
