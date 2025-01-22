Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 22
Arkansas' disaster season under first year head coach Jon Calipari has only gotten worse on the news that leading scorer Boogie Fland will miss the rest of the season due to a hand injury.
Fland is averaging north of 15 points per game for the Razorbacks, who are winless in SEC play, and Coach Cal will need to adjust quickly to get the Hogs on the board with Georgia coming to Bud Walton Arena.
The Bulldogs have been a team on the rise in the SEC and can continue to build its NCAA Tournament resume with a win on the road.
Georgia vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: +1.5 (-120)
- Arkansas: -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -108
- Arkansas: -111
Total: 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 22
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Georgia Record: 14-4
- Arkansas Record: 11-7
Georgia vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Asa Newell: The freshman big man continues to play at a high level in SEC play, fresh off a double double against Auburn in which he scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. While the Bulldogs have dropped two straight to two of the best teams in the country, Auburn and Tennessee, the big man has looked the part of a high-level contributor.
Arkansas
DJ Wagner: The sophomore has struggled in his first season with Arkansas, but the pressure will fall on him in a big way with Fland set to miss the rest of the season. Wagner has shot 19% from beyond the arc in the team’s five game losing streak to start SEC play.
Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Both offenses are struggling in SEC play, but Georgia has been able to offset some of its poor shooting with its elite work on the glass, led by Newell, and its outstanding defense.
Meanwhile, Arkansas is struggling all over the floor, last in SEC play in effective field goal percentage and getting crushed on the boards, 14th in defensive rebounding rate over this five game slide.
With the loss of Fland there could be a bump for the rest of the Razorbacks, but the market isn’t really baking in the loss of the lead guard, with the current point spread similar to the KenPom projected spread.
Georgia is the more reliable team at this point, and I’m not trusting Arkansas to get out of its own way.
PICK: Georgia +1.5
