Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
Auburn will look to continue its SEC play dominance at home against Georgia.
In the first meeting, Georgia competed with Auburn until the bitter end, losing by two on its home floor, but the expectation is not for a sequel with the matchup shifting to Neville Arena. The Tigers are a massive home favorite on Saturday afternoon as the sputtering Bulldogs are expected to struggle.
How should we bet this one? Let’s check out the opening odds and information before diving into this one.
Georgia vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -18.5 (-115)
- Auburn: +18.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Georgia: +1400
- Auburn: -4000
Total: 146.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Auburn How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Neville Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia Record: 16-10
- Auburn Record: 24-2
Georgia vs. Auburn Players to Watch
Georgia
Asa Newell: The freshman has gotten lottery consideration ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, and he showed his high-end ability in the first meeting against Auburn, scoring 16 points to go with 10 rebounds in a matchup against the likes of Johni Broome. Will Newell be able to continue that in the second meeting, but on the road.
Auburn
Johni Broome: Firmly in the mix for the Wooden Award for National Player of the Year, Broome will look to keep up against a formidable Georgia defense. With Newell on the block, Broome will be tasked with operating the offense from the high post and bolstering his stats to keep up with Cooper Flagg for the award. He is averaging 18 points to go with 11 rebounds and three assists in addition to nearly three blocks.
Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
The first meeting went under the same closing total as the listed one, and I’m going to go back to it in this one.
Georgia has been an under bettors favorite team this season, going under in 17 of 26 games this season, including all eight true road games and nine of 10 as underdogs.
These are staggering stats and this due in large part to the team’s lack of sound ball handling along the perimeter. The offense is struggling to protect the ball and is over-relaint on its sturdy defense to stay competitive.
The Bulldogs are 14th in effective field goal percentage in SEC play and are turning it over at a bottom third rate.
So, we can’t count on Georgia’s offense, but can the team avoid allowing a bloated number on the road? The team has the size to contend with Auburn’s front court and also do a sound job of avoiding foul trouble while coaxing offenses into isolation sets, which is what the Tigers offense looks to avoid.
Ultimately, I think Georgia’s defense can do enough to keep this under the total with its defensive scheme and size in the paint.
PICK: UNDER 148.5 (-108, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.