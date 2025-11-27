Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
Welcome to rivalry week! One of the games set to take place on Friday is Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate between Georgia and Georgia Tech.
Last year, the Yellow Jackets almost pulled off the upset for their first win in this rivalry game since 2016, but Georgia stormed back and eventually won in overtime by a final score of 44-42. Now, Georgia Tech will try to avenge the loss. If they want any hope of making the college football playoff, winning this game is going to be critical.
Let's dive into the odds and best bet for this All-Georgia showdown.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Georgia -12.5 (-115)
- Georgia Tech +12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Georgia -550
- Georgia Tech +400
Total
- OVER 59.5 (-110)
- UNDER 59.5 (-110)
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 28
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia Record: 10-1
- Georgia Tech Record: 9-2
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Georgia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- Georgia is 7-0 straight up in its last seven games vs. Georgia Tech
- The OVER is 4-1 in Georgia Tech's last five games
- Georgia Tech is 0-11 straight up in its last 11 games vs. SEC opponents
- The UNDER is 9-1 the last 10 games that Georgia Tech has been the underdog
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Key Player to Watch
- Haynes King, QB - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The key to beating Georgia Tech is finding a way to stop Haynes King. Not only does he have over 2,500 passing yards, but he's also the team's leading rusher with 883 yards on the ground, for 5.3 yards per rush and 15 touchdowns. If Georgia can stop him, the Bulldogs can win and cover this game.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
I bet against Georgia Tech last week, and I'll continue to bet against them this week. The Yellow Jackets, despite their strong record, are just 34th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play. Well below the Bulldogs, who come in at 18th.
The Yellow Jackets' defense has been horrific, ranking 121st in opponent EPA per play. They may be able to win against inferior opponents with that bad of a defense, but that's going to fly against the Bulldogs. I'll back Georgia to win and cover.
Pick: Georgia -12.5 (-115) via FanDuel
