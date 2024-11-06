Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
Ole Miss faces a must-win game for its College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday as it welcomes Georgia to town in SEC action.
The Bulldogs have played a rigorous schedule this season, and questions continue to loom about Carson Beck’s effectiveness. Can Beck get back on track against Ole Miss’ vaunted defense which has emerged as one of the best in the country?
What about the Rebels, who have struggled to find a signature win in the Lane Kiffin era. Can the team put together a full 60 win and pull a minor upset behind the fine play of Jaxson Dart and the emerging defense?
Let’s break it all down!
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: -2.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia: -144
- Ole Miss: +125
Total: 55 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 9th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Georgia Record: 7-1
- Ole Miss Record: 7-2
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Key Players to Watch
Georgia
Carson Beck: Beck’s suspect play continues to loom large for the Bulldogs, the second choice to win the National Championship in the betting market. Beck has more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws this season, per Pro Football Focus, and is fresh off three interceptions against Florida. Can the Georgia quarterback play a clean game against an elite opponent? We haven’t seen a truly stellar effort from Beck since Week 1 against Clemson.
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart leads the nation in passing, and has been doing it without No. 1 wide receiver Tre Harris for the last two games. While Dart has been playing at a high level, the Rebels offense has struggled to get points on the board at times in SEC play, scoring more than 27 points just once, which was last week against Arkansas.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
There is a ton of intrigue around this game of course, but I find this game being a defensive struggle.
Let’s start with Ole Miss’ offense, which has struggled of late amidst injuries along that side of the ball both in the trenches and in the skill position group.
Harris has been out for two games, and while he may return, his availability is very up in the air. Further, the team will be without its top running back Henry Parrish Jr for a run game that has been pedestrian this season to begin with.
Last season, the Rebels only scored 17 points in Athens against Georgia in a 52-17 blowout loss. While this Ole Miss team is not the same as last year’s team, I’m not sure how much better the offense is right now to put up a ton of points on Georgia.
Texas only scored 15 points on Georgia, and I don’t believe Dart has the ability to extend plays with his legs as Jalen Milroe did in the 39-point effort for Alabama.
While I believe Georgia’s defense can keep a lid on the Ole Miss offense, the Bulldogs offense has a ton of concerns as well.
Beck has regressed heavily this season, he’s sorely missing the likes of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey at wide receiver, and its hampering the Bulldogs' ability to run an efficient offense.
Beck’s average depth of target is up, but he is forcing the ball into dangerous places, already having more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws. Further, Ole Miss’ top-five pass rush this season should put pressure on Beck, who has completed only 36% of throws when under pressure this season.
Will Georgia let Beck push it down the field? Or will it lean on its defense to win the day against a potentially out-matched Rebels offense? I can see the Bulldogs leaning on the ground game to avoid a potentially game-changing turnover from the shaky play of Beck.
All roads lead to the under in this one for me with a slight lean towards the road favorite.
PICK: UNDER 55
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.