Georgia vs. Texas Final Score Prediction for SEC Championship Game
Georgia and Texas meet for the second time this season, but with an even higher stakes in the SEC Championship Game.
Not only is SEC supremacy on the line, but so is a BYE in the College Football Playoff when the Bulldogs look to win a second straight game against the Longhorns.
Georgia dominated Texas in the first meeting, a welcome to SEC moment, but the Longhorns appear to be the more consistent unit on the field and will look to get some revenge in the title game.
How will this one play out? Can the Longhorns show it can take down the best teams in its new league?
Here’s the updated odds, our preview and a final score prediction.
Georgia vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Georgia: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Georgia:+120
- Texas: -144
Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Georgia vs. Texas Final Score Prediction
I believe that the Texas offense may be better this time around, with a late season development that has led to the team using backup quarterback Arch Manning in tandem with starter Quinn Ewers to give the team different looks, including the quarterback run game.
Here’s what I wrote in our early week betting preview.
Texas may be onto something on offense, deploying more run-first schemes with backup Arch Manning stepping in for the hobbled Ewers. Georgia has consistently struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season, allowing more than 100 yards on the ground to the likes of Jalen Milroe and Hyanes King as well as struggling to contain Jaxson Dart.
While Manning may only be used rarely, this facet of the game may be the most effective one for the Longhorns as it tries to keep Georgia off balance.
Look for Texas to get out to an early lead in this one behind a sound script from Steve Sarkisian and eventually win the SEC Championship in its first season as the team is well positioned to pounce on a potentially gassed Georgia team following a grueling eight overtime game.
Texas is nearly +16 in the first half of games on average this season while Georgia is a far worse +1. Take the ‘Horns early.
Overall, Texas has been an awesome team to start, thriving within Steve Sarkisian’s scripted portion of the game. While the Longhorns got blitzed early against Georgia in the first game, that’s far from the norm for the team, who has one of the best first half scoring margins in college football.
I like Texas to thrive in the first half and I bet on the team to be up going into the locker room, but I do believe this game will skew towards a ‘Horns comfortable victory. The Bulldogs are off an eight overtime affair last week and may not have the firepower to comeback with another game next week in the first round with a loss.
With that in mind, I like Texas to keep Georgia at bay and pull off a wire-to-wire win.
Final Score Prediction: Texas 27, Georgia 17
