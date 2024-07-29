Germany vs. Brazil Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group B
The 2023 FIBA World Cup champion German men’s basketball team got off to a terrific start in the 2024 Olympics, blowing out Japan by 20 to move to 1-0 in pool play.
The Germans are once again major favorites in their second pool play matchup on Tuesday against Brazil. Marcelo Huertas and company dropped their opener of the 2024 Olympics against France.
With a win, Germany would be in the driver’s seat to win Group B, and oddsmakers are expecting that to be the case, favoring Franz Wanger, Dennis Schroder and company by 12.5 points.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s pool play matchup.
Germany vs. Brazil Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Germany -12.5 (-112)
- Brazil +12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Germany: -750
- Brazil: +525
Total
- 167.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Germany vs. Brazil How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 30
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Germany record: 1-0
- Brazil record: 0-1
Germany vs. Brazil Key Players to Watch
Germany
Franz Wagner: In Germany’s first pool play game, it was pretty clear Franz Wagner was the No. 1 option, as he led the team with 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field. If that usage continues, Wagner’s points prop at 20.5 is very attainable against Brazil.
Brazil
Marcelo Huertas: The 41-year-old guard still has it, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting while dishing out five assists in the loss to France. This should be more of an uptempo game, so I don’t mind a shot on Huertas’ assists prop (6.5) if Brazil is able to get out and run.
Germany vs. Brazil Prediction and Pick
This Germany offense is just too good for me to fade Schroder and company on Tuesday.
Germany easily scored 97 points in the opener against Japan, shooting 53.5 percent from the field with five different players scoring in double figures.
That’s going to be a problem for a Brazil squad that mustered just 66 points – albeit against a tough France defense – on Saturday.
Brazil lacks the top line scoring that many teams have in this Olympic field, and Germany showed in exhibitions that it can push the pace and compete with the No. 1 team in the world (Team USA).
After winning the World Cup last summer, Germany looks to be in a great position to compete for a medal in 2024. I’ll gladly lay the points with this squad on Tuesday.
Pick: Germany -12.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.