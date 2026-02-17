Germany vs. Slovakia Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals

We’ve made it to the Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals, with eight teams left standing.

The puck drops early on Wednesday morning with Germany taking on Slovakia for a spot in the semifinals.

Germany took down France 5-1 on Tuesday in the qualifying playoffs, but it did use Philipp Grubauer in net. He is the German's number one goalie, and this will be a back-to-back if they go to him again.

Slovakia, meanwhile, earned a bye by winning its group and had three days off ahead of this elimination game.

Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Germany vs. Slovakia in Men’s Olympic Hockey Quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Germany vs. Slovakia Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds

Puck Line

Germany: +1.5 (-278)

Slovakia: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline

Germany: -105

Slovakia: -115

Total

5.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Germany vs. Slovakia How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 06:10 a.m. ET

Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO

How to Watch (TV): Peacock (Streaming Only)

Germany record: 2-2

Slovakia record: 2-1

Germany vs. Slovakia Prediction and Pick

This is going to be one of the most interesting matchups of the quarterfinals. Slovakia impressed in the group stage to earn the bye, but Germany came into the Olympics with a better pedigree, and it looks like it’s turning it up at the right time.

However, Germany's use of Grubauer against France on Tuesday was a bit of a surprise. He’ll now have to play on both halves of the back-to-back, which should give Slovakia an advantage. Rest is crucial in hockey, and that doesn’t change in the Olympics.

Juraj Slafkovsky has been a monster for Slovakia in these Olympics, picking up where he left off as a 17-year-old in 2022. He’ll be a key factor against the top-tier talent of Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle, and Moritz Seider for Germany.

These odds have fluctuated a ton already on Tuesday. Slovakia went from +100 to -115 in a 15-minute span, and could very well get back to plus odds by puck drop on Wednesday.

If I had to take a side, it would be Slovakia due to the rest advantage, especially if they get back to even money or better. However, the more confident play is in the UNDER 5.5. These elimination games tighten up, and these are two relatively even teams facing off in the quarterfinals.

Pick: UNDER 5.5 (-118)

