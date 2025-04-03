Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. 76ers)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a left foot sprain.
Antetokounmpo missed a game against the Denver Nuggets back on March 26 with the injury, but he has played in every game since, a sign that the issue was pretty minor. The Bucks are in a race for the No. 5 -- or No. 4 -- seed in the Eastern Conference heading into Thursday's contest.
Milwaukee is just 0.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons in the standings, and it would love to pick up a win as a massive road favorite against a tanking Philadelphia team. Having Antetokounmpo in the lineup as much as possible going forward is crucial, as the Bucks have lost Damian Lillard (blood clot) indefinitely.
Based on the probable tag, Giannis should be able to play in this matchup. Here's how I'd wager on him in the prop market against Philadelphia.
Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet for Bucks vs. 76ers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-120)
With Lillard out of the lineup, I’m buying Giannis Antetokounmpo as a scorer on Thursday night.
Giannis has scored at least 30 points in five straight games, finishing with 31 or more in four of them. The two-time league MVP has a cupcake matchup on Thursday, as the 76ers are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
Philly is not trying to win right now, but the Bucks need every game they can get if they want to climb up higher in the Eastern Conference standings. As a result, I’d expect a pretty heavy role on the ball once again for Giannis on Thursday.
