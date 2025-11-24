Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) will remain out of the lineup on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Antetokounmpo has missed the Bucks' last two games (losses to Philadelphia and Detroit), and Milwaukee is now just 1-3 this season when he's out of the lineup.
Despite that pedestrian record without the two-time league MVP, the Bucks are favored at home on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, and it's under .500 so far this season.
Antetokounmpo has been elite when he's been in the lineup, averaging 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 62.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. Milwaukee has one of the best offenisve ratings in the NBA when Antetokounmpo is on the floor, but it has struggled to score with him out.
So, here's a look at how I'm betting on the Bucks in the prop market in this interconference matchup with Giannis sidelined.
Best Bucks Prop Bet vs. Blazers
Myles Turner UNDER 15.5 Points (-126)
This season, Myles Turner has not given the Bucks the scoring punch that they need -- especially with Giannis out of the lineup.
Turner is averaging just 12.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from 3. He has been pretty efficient, but the's only cleared 15.5 points in four games this season. Two of those games came with Giannis out, but Turner has just 14 and 11 points in the last two games without the star forward.
He's only taken 21 total shots during that stretch and is averaging just 9.6 field goal attempts per game in the 2025-26 season. I think the UNDER is the play for Turner on Monday.
