Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Magic)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the last six games with a calf strain, and he's been ruled out once again on Monday night against the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo said himself that he will miss four to six weeks with the injury, but he Bucks have yet to issue an update on his recovery timeline. However, it would be shocking to see the two-time MVP play before the All-Star break, especially since the Bucks are on the outside of the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee is just 6-14 straight up without Giannis this season, but it has won three games in a row without the superstar big man. On Monday, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Bucks as 10.5-point road underdogs against an Orlando team that has won two games in a row and is 16-8 at home this season.

Before he was injured again -- Antetokounmpo has multiple calf strains this season -- the Bucks star was in the conversation for the league's MVP award. Not only are the Bucks a much better team when he's in the lineup, but he was putting together one of his best offensive seasons of his career.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game across 30 games, shooting 64.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3.

The Bucks are 2.5 games out of a play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, as they're just 21-29 overall. Milwaukee has played better as of late, beating three under .500 teams (Chicago, New Orleans and Indiana) to make a push for the No. 11 spot in the conference.

Betting on the Bucks is tough to do without Giannis, especially since the Magic are 15-8 this season against teams that are under .500.

