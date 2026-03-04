Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hawks vs. Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup on Monday night against the Boston Celtics, putting up 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in over 25 minutes of action.

Unfortunately, the Bucks were blown out by Boston and are facing an uphill battle to make the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is currently four games out of the No. 10 seed and has dropped three games in a row after a nice stretch around the All-Star break.

Anteotkounmpo is off the injury report for crucial game with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, and oddsmakers have set the Bucks as 1.5-point favorites at home.

Even with Giannis back, there is not guarantee that the Bucks will make the play-in field, as they are just 15-16 when he's in the lineup this season.

The star forward has been limited by calf injuries, but he's played at a high level when he's been in the lineup -- even though he's spent most of the season on a minutes restriction. Giannis is averaging 27.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 63.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3.

Here's a look at how to bet on the star forward in the prop market against Atlanta.

Best Bucks Prop Bet vs. Hawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 26.5 Points (-105)

Antetokounmpo is going to be on a minutes restriction on Wednesday, but he still found a way to get up 18 field goal attempts (and seven free throws) against Boston on Monday.

The two-time league MVP is going to be the focal point of the Bucks’ attack whenever he’s on the floor, and this is a much more favorable matchup than the one with Boston.

The C’s are fifth in the NBA in defensive rating and play at the slowest pace in the NBA while Atlanta is just 14th in defensive rating and third in pace. So, there should be a few more offensive possessions for the Bucks in this matchup, and Giannis’ usage is more than likely going to be right around 15-20 shot attempts.

That gives him a pretty solid floor since he’s shooting 63.6 percent from the field and in the 2025-26 season. Giannis had 21 points on 12 shots in his last meeting with Atlanta, and I think he’s worth a look in this market if he remains as aggressive as he was in the loss to Boston.

