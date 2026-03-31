Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, and it appears the Bucks are set to keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Milwaukee reportedly wants to shut Antetokounmpo down for the rest of the regular season, even though the two-time MVP is pushing to play. However, with the Bucks eliminated from play-in tournament contention in the East, it doesn't make any sense to bring Giannis back considering all of the injuries he's faced this season.

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The Milwaukee Bucks want Giannis Antetokounmpo to shut down for the remainder of the season after his latest injury and the team's playoff chances dwindled, but Antetokounmpo has refused the team's requests and wants to play again, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 18, 2026

With the Bucks short-handed on Tuesday -- Giannis, Bobby Portis and Kevin Porter Jr. are all out -- oddsmakers at DraftKings have set Milwaukee as a 1.5-point home underdog against the Mavericks. The Bucks have the worst net rating in the NBA (-16.9) over their last 10 games, and they've now dropped four games in a row.

Antetokounmpo hasn't played since injuring his knee back on March 15, and it's highly unlikely that he returns this season. The Bucks have a lot of decisions to make regarding the former NBA Finals MVP, as Giannis is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, though he's also entering the final year of his deal.

There's a chance the two sides could part ways, which is another reason why Milwaukee wants to make sure he remains without a significan injury through the end of the regular season.

The Bucks and Mavs are both out of the play-in hunt, and Dallas lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Still, oddsmakers are giving Cooper Flagg and company a slight edge against a Bucks team that is 12-26 when Giannis is out of the lineup this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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