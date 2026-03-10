Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Suns vs. Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Orlando Magic, but he's off the injury report and expected to play on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo returned from a calf strain back on March 2, and he's appeared in three of the Bucks' four games since then, leading them to a 1-2 record when he's on the floor. The Bucks are clearly trying to limit the reps for their superstar forward, as he's played less than 28 minutes in all three of his games and isn't playing back-to-backs -- for now.

Even with Giannis back in action on Tuesday, the Bucks are 1.5-point home underdogs against the Suns, who are firmly in the play-in tournament mix in the Western Conference. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Bucks at +100 (even money) to win this game.

If Giannis and the Bucks want to make the play-in tournament in the East, they need every win they can get down the stretch of the regular season. Milwaukee is currently four games back of the No. 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets with just 19 games left in the regular season.

Antetokounmpo's injuries have been a major reason why the Bucks have struggled, as he's played in just 33 games. Still, the two-time league MVP is averaging 27.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 63.7 percent from the field.

He could be worth a look as a player prop target in this game, especially if bettors aren't sold on the Bucks as home underdogs.

Best Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bet vs. Suns

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 25.5 Points (-115)

Since returning from his calf injury, Antetokounmpo has scored 19, 24 and 27 points in his three games. He’s been the focal point of the offense when he’s on the floor, taking at least 14 shots in every game despite being on a minutes restriction.

Giannis also took 15 free throws in Milwaukee’s win over Utah, and his ability to get to the line raises his floor in any scoring prop.

The Suns have the No. 10 defense in the league this season,but that has taken a step back in recent weeks. Phoenix is just 17th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games, and it remains without defensive stalwart Dillon Brooks (broken hand).

Giannis is averaging well over 25.5 points per game this season, and he should continue to approach 15 or more shots per night. I think he’s worth a look to clear this line, as he does have 20 games (out of 33) with 26 or more points this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.