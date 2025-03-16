Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Bucks)
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not missed a game since the All-Star break heading into the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Giannis, who dealt with a calf injury before the All-Star break, has been listed on the injury report in recent games, but he's usually probable and ends up playing. The Bucks have once again listed him as probable on Sunday.
This is a huge game for the Bucks, as they have a one-game lead for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and just a two-game buffer between them and the No. 6 seed.
However, oddsmakers have set the Bucks as underdogs at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks knocked off the Thunder in the NBA Cup Final, but they lost by 29 points in a regular-season meeting in OKC.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bucks as 5.5-point underdogs on Sunday. Wtih Antetokounmpo listed as probable, it's possible that line could move in the Bucks' favor closer to game time. Giannis recently played in a back-to-back on March 8 and 9.
